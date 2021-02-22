Missoula Parks and Rec is asking for your help to plan out two big projects in town.
The trail system on Mount Dean Stone is getting an upgrade. After the City of Missoula acquired over 500 acres of land near Pattee Canyon.
"This is going to be a huge connector for folks who are in that miller creek Pattee Canyon part of town," Ecosystems Services Superintendent Morgan Villiant said.
The new plan outlines future trail connections and new routes to the summit of Mount Dean Stone.
The trail plan survey is open to the public until Wednesday February 24.
On Missoula's northside, Parks and Rec have plans for Lowell elementary school.
The school would be open for more than just classes as they turn it into a Neighborhood Center where folk of all ages could attend classes and programs.
"So think about it like mom can take a cooking class dad is playing open gym in the basket ball court the kids are at some type of youth enrichment program and grandma was there earlier in the afternoon for chair yoga," Recreation Program Manager Meg Whicher said.
The Neighborhood Center Survey is open to the public until Sunday February 28th.