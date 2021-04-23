MISSOULA — If you’re looking for more Earth Week activities, look no further.
- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
Parks and Recreation and the Missoula Rose Society have a volunteer opportunity coming up.
They need volunteers to help with mulching, weeding, planting and pruning roses.
Parks and Rec’s, Tyler Decker is asking for your help.
"The more folks we get out, the more work we'll get done and it looks like it's supposed to be a nice morning. [We’ll] maybe even get a little rain in the afternoon to water our roses for us," he said.
The roses were planted in 1946 to honor local service members killed in World War II.
Since then, volunteers have helped in the garden every year.
Some people come to honor their friends and family.
"Each year, we get folks that want to plant a rose in memory of a loved one,” he said.
Volunteers get to work with experts from the Missoula Rose Society to plant about 50 new roses and they’ll have something to do for all ages.
Decker said it’s a great way to give back to your favorite parks.
"Already this spring we're seeing a lot more folks out and about wanting to help and give back to their parks and it is a big component of upkeep and [the] community taking stake in the places they love,” Decker said.
If you want to get outside on Saturday, head over to 800 Brooks St. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bring a mask and gardening gloves. Tools will be provided.
They'll be having another volunteer day at the Garden on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.