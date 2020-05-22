BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST- A part of the Mill Creek Trail west of Corvallis on the Stevensville Ranger district is reported to have washed out into the creek.
Discover Bitterroot National Forest is warning people that a section of the trail at milepost 0.5, halfway to the bridge, has washed out into the creek. The affected area is about 18 feet long and 10 feet high.
The failure is believed to be caused by high water and runoff.
The trail is open and flagged off at this time, and Discover Bitterroot National Forest says hikers can get around for now, but it is anticipated the trail will be closed soon if the situation gets worse.