Partners In Home Care rolls out residency program for hospice care

MISSOULA, Mont. - Partners In Home Care is rolling out their residency program for new nurses hoping to get real-life experience for hospice care, something that's been rare for health care workers to find.

Right now, as nurses look into extended at-home training programs there are currently 187 accredited programs across the country, with the majority of those being inside hospitals. However, those options often will not include at-home hospice care experience at patients' homes until now.

Beginning cohorts of the program, Faith Moss and Kenna Snedigar say the program they didn't know existed early on in their careers brings them experiences they can now do from their patients' home versus the quick turn-around at a hospital.

"It's definitely brought a lot more respect for the family and their homes and stuff,” said Moss. Snedigar went on to say,” it’s very different than being in a hospital, I think it's really great for our patients as well that they have somebody they can trust and that they have built a relationship with.”

While industries are facing a worker shortage, those like Jesseca Letke-Cummins the director of Clinical Practices at Partners In Home Care, hopes the new program brings opportunities to recruit and retain nurses like Faith and Kenna.

"Statistically most new grad nurses don't stay in their jobs for more than the first year so our goal is bringing in new grad nurses to really support them, train them well so that they stay... And continue a career in home care and hospice,” said Letke-Cummins.

For those new to the experience like Faith and Kenna, they hope this opens the door for more nurses like them to take advantage of these opportunities, even if it's not what you originally had in mind.

"Think about your life and what you want your career fit in with how your life is and don't be afraid to go a different route from what's typical,” said Moss.

"I never thought I would be in hospice and I love it, it's actually turned out to be better than I ever expected,” said Snedigar.

Graduating nurses are eligible to apply for the in-home hospice care program as part of their required residency. If you wish to enroll in the program coordinators say they're currently accepting applications for their July groups and hope to fill those slots as soon as possible.