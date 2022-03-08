MISSOULA, Mont. - Partnership Health Center is rolling out a their new C Community Care Team with a program providing mobile medicine to those experiencing homelessness.
Beginning this week, tents will be set up at the authorized camping site near Mullan Road. The program will start with outreach services on-site throughout the week and later shifting to more intensive medical care where they see the need, something executive director, Laurie Francis says is critical for the city of Missoula.
"People living outdoors which is anywhere between 400 and 800 on any given evening and day have some sense of how to get support and help," said Francis. Soon, staff consisting of rotating nurses, physicians, and support specialists will be walking from tent to tent treating everything from wound care to answering health related questions -- at no cost and no appointments needed. PHS describes the new program as a bandaid, to an even bigger global issue.
"Partnership is in the business of improving health and well-being and understanding health and well-being is critical as is housing so until we can get all folks housed in this community and in this world, we want to make sure they have access to needed healthcare while working to get them housing which is part of the job of the CCT," said Francis.
Although not all services have rolled out just yet, PHS assures us they're working to get more health personal staffed and equipped to distribute services across their shelters within the next few weeks.
