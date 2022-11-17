Parvovirus outbreak sparks urgency to get dogs vaccinated

MISSOULA, Mont. - Pet owners in the Missoula Valley are urged to get their animals vaccinated as one animal shelter is seeing more sick dogs.
In just the last month, three different dogs tested positive for parvovirus at The Humane Society of Western Montana. This is alarming, Marta Pierpoint explained, because in the six and a half years she's served as executive director leading up to this point, there haven't been any.
“The fact we haven’t seen any in the six and a half years in our shelter, to see three in such a short period means there are more unvaccinated dogs in our community and they are spreading it," Pierpoint said. "I think what it could mean for pet owners is it’s just devastating.”
At the shelter, it means they have to stop taking in animals for some time so staff can quarantine any of the dogs exposed.
Veterinarian Dr. Sam Mitchell explained how it spreads so quickly.
“Unfortunately, it’s fairly easy to spread through fecal material and it lives in the environment for a very long time, so that’s where we run into trouble," Mitchell said. "Unfortunately, the snow doesn’t kill it, so it might cover it up for winter and come spring, but when it melts, it will be right there still. There are sanitizers that kill it but once it’s in the grass and soil it’s really hard to get rid of.”
While parvovirus is easy to prevent, Mitchell shared, it's more difficult and costly to treat and can ultimately lead to death.
According to Pierpoint, the pandemic led to a backlog at vets throughout the area and there's not enough appointment availability.
So to address this, the humane society is hosting a pay-what-you-can pet vaccine clinic Saturday, November 19 at the fairgrounds where dogs and cats can receive core and rabies vaccines as well as microchips.
The clinic runs from noon to 3 p.m. in Building 9. Guests are encouraged to enter through the South Avenue entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.