MISSOULA, Mont. - Anyone looking to travel abroad should not expect the process to be at their convenience.
As passport backlogs are taking another hit, the state department is now temporarily suspending the online passport booking system. Federal officials say that's because people are using bots to book appointments, then selling the time.
This comes as delays for passports have already skyrocketed this past year, with more people looking to travel this time around.
But now the months it takes to apply, process and receive a passport is now taking up to 20 weeks.
And travel agents tell me this just adds another headache for people planning their next big trip.
Montana based agency Travel Café says some existing plans are already being affected.
"A lot of people are starting to travel this summer. If their passport isn't renewed, a lot of them have had to cancel their trips or postpone it, and it is another cog in the wheel," they told us.
As passports remain on backlog, in the meantime, travel agencies are recommending to keep a close eye on your passport expiration date and status and be patent and flexible with your dates as you plan out your future travels.