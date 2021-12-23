MISSOULA, Mont. - "Jack's Army" is growing by the day with signs posted across town in support of Jack Berry, a young firefighter's son who just finished his third round of cancer treatment, and is now cancer free.
This area you see behind won't be empty for long as the community here in Pattee Creek is rallying together to build a bridge for the entire neighborhood.
They're calling it 'the jacks army bridge'.
Missoula rural fire tells me this bridge is both a celebration of community strength and a symbol of Jack's perseverance for his own neighborhood to enjoy.
After speaking with jack's family, one firefighter I spoke with today says he's hopeful this bridge can bring hope to the Pattee Creek neighborhood.
"You know we've obviously spoke to the family before we proceeded with this and they really liked this idea, its not jacks bridge, its jacks army's bridge, these people that rallied around them and if anybody is needing hope or positivity, its a place where you can go an visit and pull strength out of," said Missoula city fire.
A design from local architects is already in the works, but before jack's army can build they'll need funding.
Right now a little over 23 hundred dollars has been raised toward their 25 thousand dollar goal.
And if all goes well... A dedication ceremony is expected for spring of 2022.
You can donate online online at the go-fund-me site.