MISSOULA, Mont. - The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center is one of the central hubs for Missoulians to seek comfort when disaster strikes for times like the ongoing tensions over in Ukraine.

Executive director of the peace center, Jacqueline Flewellen, shares how the situation has impacted herself and her staff.

She describes it as overwhelming times as employees did their best to their ability to meet the needs of the Missoula community.

From answering a high volume of questions on how the center will take action in their outreach programs as they were trying to process the situation in Ukraine just like the rest of us in the rest of the community.

"The calls continued and the emails continued and I saw myself and I saw my staff at a place that didn't feel sustainable, we were tired we were overwhelmed and there were a lot of expectations on what we should be doing,” said Flewellen.

Flewellen's team decided to move forward to enact the action policy, and community members will come together at an appropriate time to strategize how they can best be there for each other, for when tragedy strikes and assure no one feels overwhelmed or alone.