The iconic hillside peace sign in Missoula was vandalized over the weekend.
On Saturday the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center was alerted their peace sign on Missoula's north hills was vandalized with a swastika.
The hate symbol was about one square yard and was made by moving the white rocks that make the peace sign.
The Executive Director of the Peace Center, Betsy Mulligan-Dague said it was amazing how quickly they were able to get volunteers together to clean up the peace sign.
The center learned about the vandalism around 11 am Saturday, and by 1 o'clock they had 13 volunteers on the hill dismantling hate and building up peace.
"We need to have some important conversations in this community about what is peace and how can we stand together against hate," Betsy Mulligan-Dague said, "A swastika is a symbol that really is offensive and harmful to people."
Mulligan-Dague says after the difficult week full of riots and protests now is the time to come together as a community.
In the end the center looked at the silver lining of the situation and said this gave them to opportunity to go up and make some needed improvements to the peace sign, making is stand out on the hill more than it did before.