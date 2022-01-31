The following is a press release via City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 29, 2022, at midnight Friday night/Saturday morning, Missoula Police and other emergency services responded to the area of South Avenue and 26th Street after the driver of a vehicle called 9-1-1 and reported colliding with a pedestrian in the roadway. Officers arrived to find a female in her 60’s in the street with other parties attempting CPR. She was subsequently declared deceased.
Detectives and a crash investigator were called to the scene. The involved driver is cooperating with the investigation. It was determined the driver was travelling eastbound on South Avenue and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor [sic].
The Missoula Police Department is seeking any witnesses of the collision around midnight, late Friday night/early Saturday morning. If anyone has any information relevant to the collision, please contact Detective Griesse at (406) 552-6282.
