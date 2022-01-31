The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 21, 2022 at approximately 9:30 PM, Missoula Police were dispatched with Fire and medical personnel to the area of Russell and S. 2nd St West. for a report of an injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was male, who was 60 years of age, and transported to the hospital for treatment. Detectives and a crash investigator responded to the scene.
The involved driver was identified on scene and it was determined he was travelling alone and was not injured in the crash.
The pedestrian passed away in the hospital approximately a week later. The crash is now a fatal crash and has been reported as such to the state.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
