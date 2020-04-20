Pedestrian crash on Wyoming St

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is reporting there was a vehicle and pedestrian involved crash on the 1300 block of Wyoming Street on Monday morning.

MPD says they received the report of a an adult woman getting hit by a vehicle at around 9:12 a.m. 

The driver called 911 after the incident and the woman was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to MPD. 

MPD says the woman was conscience and breathing on the way to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

