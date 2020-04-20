MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is reporting there was a vehicle and pedestrian involved crash on the 1300 block of Wyoming Street on Monday morning.
MPD says they received the report of a an adult woman getting hit by a vehicle at around 9:12 a.m.
The driver called 911 after the incident and the woman was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to MPD.
MPD says the woman was conscience and breathing on the way to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
MPD responding to the report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Wyoming St. Watch for emergency traffic!— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) April 20, 2020