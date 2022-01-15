SAINT IGNATIUS, Mont. - A pedestrian in the road on US-93 was struck and killed Friday.
Around 6:30 pm Friday, a 2018 Dodge Ram was northbound on US-93 near Saint Ignatius.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman from Polson was in the road for unknown reasons when she was hit by the Dodge.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Two people in the Dodge, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident and were not injured.
