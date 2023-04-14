MISSOULA, Mont. - A pedestrian was killed near the intersection of Roller Coaster Rd. and Highway 10 W Thursday night.
Around 10:00 pm, a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 W towards Missoula when a female pedestrian entered the road.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was struck by the Dodge and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The two passengers in the Dodge, a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were not injured. They were both wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident.
We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
