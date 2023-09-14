MISSOULA, Mont. - A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing West Broadway in Missoula Wednesday night.

The Missoula Police Department said in a press release the victim is described as a 33-year-old man--his identity has not been released pending informing of family.

The victim was on foot, crossing West Broadway just after 10 p.m.

MPD said the driver involved, a 48-year-old man, was driving eastbound at the time of the crash and he was fully cooperative. MPD said preliminary investigation suggests suspected impaired driving is not considered a factor in the incident.

When police arrived, they immediately tried life-saving procedures on the victim; but, the victim was pronounced dead once medical emergency services arrived.

MPD is investigating the incident and the circumstances surrounding it to determine the exact cause of it.

MPD said they will release more details as soon as they are available.

"In light of this devastating accident, the Missoula Police Department would like to remind the community about the importance of road safety, particularly when it comes to pedestrian awareness. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and be vigilant for pedestrians at all times, especially during nighttime hours. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and wear bright colored clothing at nighttime," MPD said in the press release.