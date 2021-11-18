MISSOULA, Mont. - Just a few weeks after children ages 5 and up became eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatricians in Missoula are seeing a big uptick in families hoping to get their kids vaccinated.
Although, safety concerns regarding vaccines for children still remains controversial for parents.
This comes after Missoula County reported at least 2-thousand kids either have the vaccine or have appointments for their first doses.
Local pediatricians tell us the biggest health concern they're hearing from parents pertains to kids who carry Themyocarditis infection.
Pediatric hospitalist with Community Medical Center, Laurie Carter tells us how they're addressing this with families.
"The pattern of developing myocarditis whether it's after a viral infection even pre-covid-19 viral infection and after vaccination, that the younger children are actually less likely to develop myocarditis than those older teenager younger men that have developed myocarditis," she said.
If you're unsure about whether or not to get your child vaccinated, you're encouraged to talk to your pediatrician.
If you want your child to get the covid-19 vaccine, you can find the nearest vaccine clinic on vaccines.gov.