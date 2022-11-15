UPDATE: 4:13 p.m.
Crews battled a structure fire in the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue in Missoula around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A release from the Missoula Fire Department said everyone in the building escaped the fire--three people received treatment for smoke inhalation, but no one was hospitalized, and no firefighters were injured. All pets escaped the fire.
Firefighters put out the fire and additional engines helped control the fire spread to the attic and contents of the building.
The fire damaged $50,000 worth of property, but $25,000 worth of property was saved.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
