MISSOULA, Mont. - The Facebook page Missoula Bears is reporting that region-wide, all areas are seeing an increase in black bear activity.
Residents are making frequent calls to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about bears getting into garbage.
Black bears have also reportedly been seen in campgrounds and getting into coolers that are left out.
“Low elevation huckleberry and serviceberry is ripe along rivers and creeks,” Missoula Bears said. “Bears are moving into these areas to feed on these natural foods but have found garbage and other attractants.”
People are being reminded to not put garbage out until the morning of pickup, or to remove it at a waste transfer site.
The following are reports of bears and mountain lions from the Missoula Bears page:
Grant Creek: A black bear entered an open garage in Grant Creek. Please keep garage doors closed even when you are home. FWP has issued a warning in regards to a possible feeding situation in Grant Creek. Please do not feed wildlife. Feeding deer and elk and other animals can also bring in animals you might not expect and can create a dangerous situation for both the wildlife and people.
Hamilton: A black bear got stuck in a garage that it entered in an attempt to get garbage and the door shut behind it. The bear left through a window.
Seeley Lake: A black bear reportedly entered a home and nearby shed. FWP is investigating and also set a trap for a black bear in the Seeley area.
GRIZZLY BEAR
Blackfoot/Clearwater: FWP has received multiple photos of grizzly bears in the Blackfoot and Clearwater drainages. For more information on the Ovando incident, please see press releases from FWP. FWP is continuing to field reports of grizzly bear activity in and around agricultural areas where they are feeding on crops and at sites in the Upper Clearwater where there are good huckleberries and serviceberries.
Garrison Junction area: FWP has a trap set for a grizzly bear in the area that got into chickens and ducks.
MOUNTAIN LION
Region-wide: As it gets drier across the regions deer and elk are moving towards more irrigated pasture, irrigated residential areas, and riparian areas. Mountain lions will follow their prey. FWP has received multiple reports of mountain lion activity across the region, particularly in these areas near water.
North Hills: A mountain lion was seen near a home site.
Rattlesnake: FWP received a report of a female mountain lion with a kitten. No conflicts reported.