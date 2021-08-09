The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says some Arlee residents were told to stay in their homes as law enforcement responded to a juvenile who reportedly shot at a vehicle and a responding law enforcement vehicle.
Dispatch received a report around 12:25 pm from a caller on Gray Wolf Dr. in Arlee who said that when passing by a side-by-side UTV, the driver pointed and shot at their vehicle.
Additional calls were also received of a young male in a side-by-side pointing a gun with possible shots fired on Vandenburg Ln.
MCSO says a responding law enforcement vehicle was struck by shots fired by the juvenile.
A Missoula County Special Response team was dispatched to the area around 1:05 pm and a mutual aid request was made to Two Bear Air to assist in locating the juvenile
The public safety notice to residents in the area to remain in their homes and for others to avoid the area was sent by Missoula County 911 as deputies worked to locate and detain the juvenile.
The juvenile was located near the end of Vanderburg Ln. by Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Special Response Team members.
“Officers confronted the armed juvenile, using extreme caution and with a high degree of restraint, to bring the incident to a close peacefully and without incident,” MSCO said.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
“Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies train for incidents like these to keep our communities safe. I am thankful for the quick response, but more importantly the safety of those living in the Vanderburg neighborhood and Arlee. The professionalism exhibited by all law enforcement on scene brought this incident to a close peacefully.” stated Missoula County Sheriff, TJ McDermott.
