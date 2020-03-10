Polson is getting closer to getting their very own ice rink! Right now, they're just waiting on the proper permits.
Polson is known for its breathtaking views of Flathead Lake, but during the winter its not a very popular stop.
( hilary lozar/chair person of the mission valley ice arena assoceation )
"Polson has a really great summer tourism industry with a boost to the economy then but almost nothing in the winter time,"Chair-person of the Mission Valley Ice Arena Association, Hillary Lozar said.
Lozar was one of the first people to suggest building the ice rink and she has been the chair of the project ever since.
"Its been six and a half years almost seven years in the process," Lozar said.
During that time they have been able to raise $2.5 million and are just short of their goal, but getting the funding isn't the problem.
"Permitting has been a really big slow down," Lozar said, "kind of speed bump in our progress."
The land they plan to build on has reached the limit of its Sewage Capacity Permit. They have worked with the city and are now working with the land donor to see if they can reallocate resources.
"We are hoping that we can leverage some existing permits from further out in the development, towards our site so we can start building sooner rather than later," Lozar said.
The permit problem might have slowed them down but Lozar said the project is continuing to move forward.
Lozar also wants to thank the contractors who've been volunteering their time to help design the Mission Valley Ice Arena.