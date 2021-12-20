UPDATE: DEC. 20 AT 12:57 P.M.
Crews rescued a person after a vehicle rolled into the Clark Fork River near the N. Easy Street and E. Broadway intersection in Missoula 8:30 a.m. Monday.
A release from the Missoula Fire Department said crews found a big black SUV upside down in 3- to 4-feet of freezing water.
Crews found one person, extricated them and sent them to St. Pats Hospital within 11 minutes after they got to the scene.
The person's condition is uncertain at this time.
A firefighter was hospitalized with a mild eye injury.
Crews were still at the rescue scene helping the tow company recover the vehicle out of the river.
UPDATE: DEC. 20 AT 11:40 A.M.
All lanes at N. Easy Street and E. Broadway have reopened, Missoula County updated in an alert.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Easy Street and East Broadway Monday, Missoula County alerted.
Missoula County asks drivers seek a detour.