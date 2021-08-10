UPDATE: AUG 10 AT 12:39 P.M.
A person is in custody regarding the law enforcement incident at the Sisson apartments in Missoula Tuesday.
A release from the Missoula Police Department said they helped the University of Montana Police Department with the situation they said "posed a safety risk."
There is no longer a threat to the public.
MPD is investigating the incident.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The law enforcement situation at the University of Montana's Sisson apartments in Missoula has ended, according to an alert from the university police.
According to the alert from the University of Montana Police Department, the situation is now under control and is all clear.
