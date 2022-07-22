MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called out to a person in the water upstream from the Van Buren St. footbridge who was not breathing Friday.

MFD says the individual was being assisted by people in the area and CPR was initiated.

When fire crews arrived, the individual was pulled to shore and had a pulse.

Low angle rope rescue techniques were used to get the individual up the steep bank so they could be taken to St. Patrick’s Hospital.

At this time the condition of the person is unknown.

People are being encouraged to enjoy the river, and to make sure they have a friend come with as well as a personal flotation device.