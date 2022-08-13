From the Missoula Police Department:

A child was grabbed and picked up at the Western Montana Fair by suspect male, Robert Price. Price began to run with the child in his arms.

Price was pursued and set the child down. Law enforcement took Price into custody. The attempted kidnapping occurred on August 12, 2022, when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.

Prior to the attempted kidnapping, law enforcement was alerted to unsettling behavior displayed by Price at the fair and had a description of Price.

On August 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department arrested Price on charges of Assault with a Weapon, Animal Cruelty, and additional charges.

Price was released on his own recognizance. Subsequently, Price went to the Western Montana Fair where the attempted kidnapping took place.

The child was physically unharmed and is safe.

Missoula Police Department understands this case is unsettling and affects our entire community. The case is still under investigation with Missoula Police Department.

At this time, no additional details are being released.