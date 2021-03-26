MISSOULA, Mont. - As pet owners start planning more outside time with the arrival of spring, county health officials are reminding them to pick up dog waste and make sure pets are vaccinated.
Missoula County health officials say vaccination of pets is essential to protect them, other dogs and people from infectious disease.
Dogs that are not vaccinated should not enter dog parks or other public places where dogs frequent because they are susceptible to parvovirus, a potentially deadly illness in dogs a release from health officials says.
Symptoms of canine parvovirus infection can include severe vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite. Dogs who exhibit these symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian immediately.
"Parvo can be deadly to puppies and unvaccinated adult dogs,” said Animal Control Director Jeff Darrah. “Dogs should complete the vaccine series before entering public spaces, and for most puppies, that should be at 16 weeks. The American Veterinary Medical Association advises against taking a young, unvaccinated dog into any public situation."
Dog owners are also advised to not let their dog come into contact with other dog’s waste while walking or playing outdoors and to pick up their dog’s waste to not only help protect other animals, but to also protect Missoula’s water quality.
According to the release, low-cost satellite vaccination clinics will be available Wednesday, May 5, in Seeley Lake at the county satellite office, Wednesday, June 2, in Frenchtown and Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Clinton. Locations have yet to be determined for the clinics in Frenchtown and Clinton.
Rabies vaccination are $13 and a dog license is required, if the dog is altered, a license is $20. For additional information about the satellite clinics, you can contact Missoula City-County Animal Control at 406-541-7387or aminalcontrol@missoulacounty.us.