MISSOULA -- Certain groups in Missoula can now get a Pfizer booster shot. It comes after 11 Missoula residents died from COVID-19 in just the past week.
Recent data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proves that the unvaccinated are three times more likely to die from the virus, than those who got the vaccine.
But, those eligible for the booster shot are limited to people 65 and older and people living in long-term care facilities that are 18 and older.
If you're 18 to 64 years old with an underlying medical condition, or are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of your job, like a healthcare or frontline worker, you can also get the shot.
Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Promotion Division Director, Cindy Farr, said it's important to get the booster vaccine because your immunity to the virus can wear off.
"After a certain amount of time, your immunity does start to wane a little bit. What they found is that after six months your immunity has started to drop off from that vaccine, but then once you get that booster dose, it puts you back into the mid 90's percent of being protected," Farr said.
Only those who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can get the booster dose, and it has to be at least 6 months since the second dose of the vaccine.
Farr said you should get the booster dose even if you've been fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 because it adds an extra layer of protection against the virus.
"It is really important for people to realize that you really could end up in the hospital with this. This is a much worse strain than what we were seeing before. People are having much more severe symptoms, which is why we do see some vaccine breakthroughs because it's just much more contagious," she said.
You can book your booster shot online or call the Missoula City-County Health Department to book an appointment at (406) 258-INFO.
They're giving the booster doses, at the Southgate Mall.