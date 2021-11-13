PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A Philipsburg man was killed in a crash Friday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 1987 Jeep was driving on S348when it left the right side of the road and hit the guardrail.
The driver overcorrected and the Jeep went off the side of the road where it tripped and overturned in the ditch on the passenger side.
MHP says the driver, a 42-year-old man from Philipsburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.