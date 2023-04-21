PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A man was killed in a crash on Highway 1 Friday morning.
Granite County Sheriff/Coroner, Scott Dunkerson, said the man was not restrained and was ejected from his vehicle in the crash.
The man was from Philipsburg and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Montana Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.
No further details have been released at this time.
