The Philipsburg Ice Rink has seen many changes over the years and despite the pandemic they are continuing to grow.
Even as temperatures are warming up, Philipsburg is keeping it cool, as they enjoy their ice rink for the last few weeks of winter
"With the refrigeration we installed, we are in control regardless of what the weather is doing," Philipsburg Ice Association Member Heidi Heser said.
Philipsburg is the smallest town in the Rockies to not only have their own Zamboni, but also a refrigeration system under their ice.
"The the glycol runs through the mats under the rink and the guys set it up to cycle it in and cycle it out," Heser said, "It's amazing on how they figured out how to do all this."
Look at the rink and the surrounding structures you would never guess it all came together purely because of volunteers.
"we raised more money than we ever thought we could," Philipsburg Rotary member Jim Jenner said, "we raised enough for lights, we raised enough to line the rink and build the stage, a volunteer came in and terraced the hill for us."
But the rink hasn't always been this polished.
"When I was gowning us this was still the 'ice rink' but it was just frozen water on a piece of ground. It uneven and bumpy," Heser said.
"Basically yeah, it was just a flat grassy field flooded by a fire hydrant and the ice was gnarly to skate on," Jenner said.
In 2003 the Rotary Club in town decided to change that. So, they started building the framework you see today.
"And one Rotarian decided we have to have Zamboni ice, so he donated a Zamboni to us," Jenner said, "We literally had to build this building when someone gave us a Zamboni because it needed a garage."
Years later the Philipsburg Ice Association was born and now they run the rink. But this year, even though they had to cancel tournaments the association found a way to make ends meet.
"We were down here signing out skates for a $5 donation and you could come and skate when you wanted, and that was great, 'cause you didn't have to worry about contact and what not 'cause its an outside sport," Heser said.
Now with the skating season slowly melting into spring, the ice association is looking forward to what next winter will bring.
"We have some forward dreams of things we would like to do. First and foremost we want to expand our youth hockey program, we had to cut that the last few months due to our current situations, but we are going to build it back up," Heser said.
Just because the ice is gone, doesn't mean the fun is over. During the summer Winninghoff park turns into a concert venue! Philipsburg already has one concert on the books for August, pending COVID numbers.