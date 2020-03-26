Photographer takes family portraits on front steps of homes to highlight love during self-quarantine

Many homeowners in Montana feel uncertain during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time of uncertainty, there is one thing people cling to— the love of family and love for the community. One photographer in Missoula is capturing family portraits to highlight love during a time of self-quarantine.
Tiffany Williams sees life through a different lense. She's a photographer based in Florence, and is the co-owner of 406families.org, an online website that connects people with family-related resources and activities.
Williams is just one of dozens of photographers across the nation taking part in the "front steps project," started by a Boston-based photographer Carla Soulia. Photographers take photos in the front steps of different people's homes to highlight community.
"We really wanted to be able to give families something that can document this really weird time," Williams said.
On Thursday, Williams went to the front steps of 22 families around the great Missoula county area to capture the moment.
Jacole Johnson and her family got their portrait taken. She said the concept of self-quarantining has been a change, but with a silver lining.
"This new normal it's been a little bit of an adjustment but it's actually been kind of like a blessing in disguise," Johnson said.
She's able to slow down and spend more time with her young family. While her and her husband are off work from their nature school, she's staying positive by looking at how this time is strengthening her family.
"Watching [my kids] grow and being able to be more present," Johnson said.
Families getting their photos taken are encouraged to donate to United Way of Missoula County. All proceeds go to helping those most impacted by the COVID-19 closures.
Tarah Hillesland wanted to help out, so she signed up for the front steps project.
"I wanted to give back in any way that I could and I thought this was a great fundraiser for Missoula," Hillesland said.
Williams said taking photos of people with their loved ones brings her joy. She's going behind the camera lense to bring light during a dark time for many.
"I think just like the rest of the world, there's a tension and a moment of uncertainty and we're just trying to make the best of it just like everybody else," Williams said.
406families.org may do another front steps project photo session. For more information click here.