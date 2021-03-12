MISSOULA, Mont. - What's a math teacher's favorite dessert? Pi, of course! Coming up this Sunday is March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day. The holiday is always a big day for Bernice's Bakery, but this year it's even more special.
They're welcoming back pie by the slice, something that had to go away because of the pandemic.
Last March, when everything shut down, the bakery readjusted to curbside service only. When that happened, they found they were throwing away more pie slices than they were selling, so they decided to remove them from their daily menu.
Now, as vaccines continue to roll out and restrictions roll back, owner Missy Kelleher decided Pi Day would be the perfect cause for celebration and to bring back pies.
"There's a shot on my phone, with a full dining room, of every walk of life in Missoula," Kelleher said. "When I see that photo, I get very emotional. I can't wait, I can't wait for that day. Once we are all vaccinated, I'm sure that we will get there and I'm looking forward to bringing everyone back in."
While the bakery is hard at work making sure the crusts and fillings are just right, Kelleher offered some advice to those baking at home.
"I would say, plenty of butter, cold butter, for your crust," Kelleher said. "Then, rolling it out by hand. I know some people use their machines. We use our machines for our croissants, but we do roll every single one of our pies out by hand, which keeps that pie crust tender and flaky. And use a good oven... and plenty of sugar."
If baking isn't your thing and you want Bernice's Bakery to help you out, all special orders for full pies on Pi Day are due Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. They'll have slices ready and open up at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 14. They do expect to sell out.
