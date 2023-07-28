UPDATE, JULY 28:

Pilots are being reminded of a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in the area of the Colt Fire.

The closure is for firefighting aircraft to safely work the fire. In addition, the Condon air strip has been closed for general aviation as it is being used as a firefighting helicopter base.

Overnight, the Colt Fire was estimated to have grown to 5,252 acres, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Team 1.

Fire behavior Friday is expected to be low to moderate with the active fire edge moving through the heavy dead and down surface vegetation. Torching and spotting are possible in the subalpine fir and lodgepole pine.

Friday’s planned actions include:

Crews will continue burning operations along Forest Road 646 (Colt/Uhler Road) to secure the north and east flanks of the fire.

On the south side, crews will continue to secure the spot fires, construct direct hand line towards the west, and assess road systems for potential control features near the West Fork of the Clearwater River.

A Heavy Equipment Task Force and crews will continue working on vegetation removal and control line preparation along the Beaver Creek Road on the north side of the fire.

South Structure Protection will continue structure assessments and protection work at Lake Inez.

A night shift of engines and personnel will patrol and monitor fire conditions. Helicopters will be used to drop water on the fire as needed and where they can be most effective

The following are current evacuations and closures from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office:

Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Order.

Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

UPDATE, JULY 27 AT 9:56 AM:

The Colt Fire has grown more than 500 acres since Tuesday, for a total of 4,937 acres burned. Fire containment is at 0% Thursday.

An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 says fire activity remained moderate on Wednesday even as temperatures started trending a few degrees warmer and relative humidity levels started dropping a few points lower.

Temperatures in the area of the fire are expected to range from mid-60s to high-70s Thursday depending on the location of the fire, with relative humidity levels as low as 20%.

Fire behavior is expected to be moderate.

Crews will be doing the following planned actions Thursday, according to the update:

Crews will continue to secure the spot fires on the east flank of the fire and continue to burn ground vegetation in select locations between the fire’s edge and Forest Road 646 (Colt/Uhler Road).

On the south side, crews will work to hold fire spread by constructing direct hand line where appropriate and continue to assess road systems as potential control features near the West Fork of the Clearwater River.

On the north side of the fire a Heavy Equipment Task Force and crews will continue working on vegetation removal and control line preparation along the Beaver Creek Road.

The north and south Structure Protection Groups will conduct structure assessments, remove fuels, and install water handling equipment where needed. Helicopters will be used to drop water on the fire and have been very effective when needed.

As fire suppression work continues, firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The following evacuations and closures are in place by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Order.

Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

UPDATE, JULY 26 AT 9:55 AM:

A dry cold front along with cooler temperatures and lighter winds provided for moderate fire activity in the area of the Colt Fire the last couple of days.

An update on the size of the fire was not provided Wednesday morning as cloud cover prevented an overnight infrared mapping flight from gathering information.

Fire behavior is expected to be moderate Wednesday as personnel continue working on securing spot fires on the east flank and begin to burn ground vegetation in select locations between the fires edge and Forest Road 646 (Colt/Uhler Road), an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said.

At this time, the following forest roads, areas and campgrounds near the fire area have been closed:

Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground

Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground

Lake Inez Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5407 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued the following evacuation warnings and orders:

Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Order.

Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 25 at 2:19 p.m.

The Colt Fire is burning an 4,390 acres as of Tuesday and remains 0% contained.

Fire personnel will be leading a public meeting Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Elementary School gym.

The meeting will be streaming online via the Colt Fire Facebook page.

UPDATE: Monday, July 24 at 11:08 a.m.

The Colt Fire has nearly doubled in size Monday, now burning nearly 3,000 acres.

According to Inciweb, the Colt Fire is 2,927 acres big and is still zero-percent contained as of Monday morning--the size of the fire grew by 1,352 acres within two days.

The fire is lightning-caused.

Sunday fire activity was moderate with faint winds and stable air in the area, according to Inciweb.

More fire crews and equipment are responding to the fire.

Crews resumed placing an indirect fire line along Forest Road 646, northeast area of the fire, by clearing out brush and ground vegetation.

In the south, west and north areas, personnel were scoping out road systems for access and opportunities to build direct or indirect fire lines.

The Structure Protection team were doing assessments and preparations for sturcture protection along Highway 83 and near the lakes south and east of the fire.

Air crews were scooping water on areas of the fire.

The National Weather Service put out a Red Flag warning in place from 2 p.m. to midnight Monday--pilots and public boaters on Seeley Lake and Lindbuergh Lake are asked to keep away from firefighter aircrafts when they are scooping water from lakes.

Inciweb said crews finished clearing brush ground vegetation and improved access along Forest Road 646.

Crews will be working on the north and south parts of the fire to open existing roads and start building fire lines in places with high chances of containing the fire.

According to Inciweb, north side of the fire is demonstrating more difficulties for access-- the Structure Protection team is continuing structure assessments and preparations.

Aircraft will keep scooping water depending on if the flying conditions are still safe.

With the Red Flag warning in place, fire personnel will be assessing escape routes and safety zones with an increased awareness of fluctuating weather and fire activity.

Weather conditions are forecasted with low humidity levels at 30 percent and strong winds of 20 miles-per-hour with 30 mile-per-hour wind gusts blowing over the fire area.

The following evacuations are in place, according to Inciweb:

-Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

-Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Order.

-Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

-Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

The following closures are in place:

-Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

-Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

-Rainy Lake Campground

-Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

-Alva Lake Campground

-Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

-Lakeside Campground

-Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

-Forest Road 5507 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

-Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

UPDATE: Monday, July 24 at 9:29 a.m.

Smoke was moving through several valleys Sunday night and into Monday morning due to the Colt Fire burning northwest of Seeley Lake.

Air quality is at unhealthy conditions from Lake Inez through Condon Monday morning.

Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said in a release air quality in Seely Lake is overall moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The smoke drifted all the way down to the Potomac Valley where air quality is at unhealthy for sensitive groups, and reached the Mission Valley where air quality sits at unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Due to overhead smoke mixing down to the valley floors, air quality for those near the Colt Fire may get a bit worse this morning before it gets better," Coefield said in the release.

However, Coefield said the air quality is expected to get better by Monday afternoon.

"The high pressure ridge that caused our hot temperatures these last several days is breaking down and that will create a turbulent atmosphere, which means air will be more capable of moving up and down and shaking it all around. For the short term, this is good, because it means smoke should easily lift out of the valleys by this afternoon and folks should see decent air quality."

But, Cofield said there will be heavy winds a significant portion of Monday afternoon and a lot of Tuesday.

A red flag warning is in place over the Colt Fire, with winds picking up over the course of Monday from the south, southwest and west.

Coefield said fire activity and a big column of smoke is expected--fast winds may be heading towards the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Smoke is expected to impact the Highway 83 corridor, and northwest breezes are expected to push smoke to Seeley and Salmon lakes. Southerly winds are likely to spread the fire north bringing more overnight smoke into the Swan Valley, Coefield said.

In Missoula, Frenchtown, Lolo, air quality improving is based on how the weather affects the fires in Idaho.

"One of the smoke models thinks the Little Bear Fire is going to get feisty and send smoke to Lolo. The Little Bear Fire has been slowly fiddling around in a previously burned over area, but based on heat detections, it has started picking up acreage. It may see enough wind and activity today to send smoke our way, so keep an eye out," Coefield said.

The Little Bear Fire has been increasing acreage, and there may be enough wind to push smoke towards the Missoula area.

Coefield said the general haze throughout Missoula County is due to fires burning in the region and is fluctuating air quality from good to moderate Monday morning; but, Coefield said the air quality should not be a huge worry by Monday afternoon.

UPDATE, JULY 23:

Another 500 acres have been burned by the Colt Fire overnight Saturday, making the fire a total of 1,575 acres in size.

As of Sunday afternoon, containment on the fire is still at 0% and the fire is active on all sides.

Brent Olson’s Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 assumed command of the fire Sunday morning and additional fire personnel and equipment have been arriving and are being integrated into fire operations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Monday, July 24.

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 warns that hot, dry, and windy conditions may lead to critical fire weather conditions on existing or new fires.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office have issued the following evacuation warnings and evacuation orders:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning

Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under Evacuation Order

Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under Evacuation Warning. USFS has issued emergency closures of Rainy Lake Campground and the main Lake Alva Campground and Lakeside at Alva

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order

The Red Cross shelter at the Ovando church is going on standby.

If you are evacuated due to the Colt Fire and need shelter, you can call the Red Cross at (406) 215-1514.

The following are the planned actions for Sunday according to the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1:

Crews will work on clearing vegetation along the Colt and Beaver Creek Roads to improve fuel break areas. On the south and east areas of the fire, personnel and crews will be looking for direct and indirect opportunities to prepare containment lines and fuel breaks. Direct and indirect fire suppression tactics will be assessed and prepared to be implemented as fire conditions allow. Structure protection assessments and preparations will continue. As new crews arrive, they will be safely orientated to the fire area and begin working where safe to do so. Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority as this fire response transitions into longer duration suppression work. Air resources will be used as needed to slow fire spread and cool down areas of heat.

UPDATE, JULY 22 AT 5:00 PM:

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents on the east side of Lake Inez, specifically those residences on Beargrass Ln. and West Lake Way.

Residents are being warned that due to the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, an evacuation order may be issued with no prior warning.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not stop along Highway 83 for the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Missoula County 9-1-1 reports that the Red Cross shelter at the Ovando church is on standby due to lack of demand.

If you are evacuated due to the Colt Fire and need shelter, you can call the Red Cross at (406) 215-1514.

UPDATE, JULY 22 AT 10:38 AM:

Overnight, the Colt Fire has grown to about 1,000 acres as active fire behavior continues on all sides.

Predicted burning conditions anticipate the fire to continue to grow, the Montana DNRC reported.

Ground crews are continuing to perform structure protection northeast of the fire while aviation resources continue suppression efforts by cooling hotspots and slowing the fire’s rate of spread.

An Evacuation Order is still in place for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and 31(Rainy Lake to Summit Lake).

An evacuation warning has also been issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 15.5 and 27.

Those evacuated due to the fire can go to a Red Cross shelter that has been set up at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando at 209 Birch St..

A Complex Incident Management Team will be in-briefed Saturday to assume command of the fire Sunday.

Multiple aviation resources including four CL-415 super scoopers,one very large air tanker, and multiple large air tankers. Fire managers are using all available tools to suppress the, for lives, homes, property.

People are being reminded to not fly drones while crews are working on a fire after a drone incursion happened in the area Friday.

It is a criminal misdemeanor in Montana to fly drones that interfere with fire suppression efforts, with a fine of up to $1,500 and the potential of being charged with firefighting costs.

According to the Montana DNRC, the following are the planned actions for Saturday:

Crews will continue working along Colt Road, clearing vegetation, and creating a stronger fuel break.

Engine crews will continue structure assessment in the Summit Lake housing area.

Incoming resources will start clearing vegetation along the Beaver Creek Rd.

Aviation resources will continue suppression efforts by cooling hotspots and slowing the fire’s rate of spread.

The Missoula City-County Health Department is donating air purifiers to daycare, nursing homes and community businesses as the fire season begins.

UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 6:00 PM:

Red Cross has been contacted and is working to secure a location for those evacuated by the Colt Fire, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

If you have questions, you may contact them at 1-800-RED-CROSS or, in Montana, at 406-215-1514.

UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 3:45 PM:

Residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) have been ordered to immediately leave the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is reporting incident conditions present an immediate threat to people in the area.

For evacuation information, you can call 258-4636.

UPDATE, JULY 21:

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) due to the Colt Fire.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the conditions can change quickly and that if fire activity increases, emergency personnel may not be able to make personal notifications.

InciWeb is reporting the Colt Fire grew to about 200 acres Friday due to late afternoon fire conditions.

Crews re-engaged the fire Friday morning after having to back off due to the increased activity.

A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage the fire and will be de-briefed Saturday and take formal control of the fire Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire is not contained and is active.

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - A 15 acre fire is burning in dense timber northwest of Seeley Lake.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports the Colt Fire was detected July 18 and is burning about 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake. It was reportedly started by lightning.

At this time, the fire is on land managed by the Lolo National Forest but under Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire protection and is currently 0% contained.

Firefighters are working the perimeter of the fire with chainsaws to create a break in fuels (saw line)and finding success with aerial resources committed to the fire.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place, however, the public is being told to avoid the Beaver Lake and Colt Lake areas where crews are actively working.