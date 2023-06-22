CORVALLIS, Mont. - One teenager was killed and another was injured in a crash near Corvallis Wednesday night.
Around 10:47 pm, a Nissan Maxima reportedly drove straight off the roadway when approaching a 90-degree right hand turn on Mountain View Orchard Rd.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, the Nissan went through a fence and rolled down the hillside before coming to a rest on its roof.
An investigation is still ongoing, however, speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
The driver, a 16-year-old from Pinesdale, was killed and a 15-year-old passenger was injured and taken to St. Patrick’s Hospital. Both were reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
