MISSOULA -- Big plans are in the works to update Downtown Missoula's parks and trails.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership, Dover, Kohl and Partners and Missoula Parks and Recreation, teamed up to create the North Riverside Parks and Trails plan.
They just completed the plan, and it's now ready for review and adoption by the City Council.
Missoula Parks and Recreation's, Trails & Parks Design Development Specialist, Nathan Mcleod, said it consists of all parks and trails on the North side of the Clark Fork River - in between Russell Street and the Missoula College.
"It includes Downtown Lions Park, Caras Park, East Caras Park, Bess Reed Park, and Kiwanis Park, as well as Ron's River Trail, which connects all of those parks together," Mcleod said.
The plan is part of the bigger Downtown Missoula Master Plan, that was adopted in August of 2019.
It focuses on five big ideas:
• Enhance Ecological Functions
• Improve Gateways & Circulation
• Parks for Everyone and for All Seasons
• Support Existing Uses and Design Multi-Functional Spaces
• Update Materials, Elements and Landscaping
One of the first changes they hope to make once the plan is approved, is to take the top of the large grassy hill that sits in Caras Park and make it a flat lawn space. Mcleod said that by doing this, it will give people more room to sit, without them having to worry about their food or drinks rolling down the hill.
The City's storm water currently floods into the river, but the City already had a plan in place to take the top off of the hill to put an infiltration system in. This would direct the water into the ground, instead of polluting the river.
"We have an opportunity to say 'hey, instead of putting the hill back as it is now, let's put it back in a way that allows us to start to implement this plan,'" Mcleod said.
Other plans include turning Caras Drive into a Woonerf; a street where pedestrians and bicyclists have priority over cars.
However, Nathan said that before they get any farther, they need Missoulians to let them know what they think.
"If people can go there and give us their feedback," Mcleod said. "Tell us that they like the plan. Tell us what their favorite things are. That really helps us to make decisions going forward, as to how we're going to implement this and then what the priorities are for everyone," Mcleod said.
The public comment survey has to be completed by October 26th.
The City is planning a meeting in November for the plans review and adoption.
Visit the Engage Missoula Website, to look at renderings of the designs and videos to learn more about the plan.