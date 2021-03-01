The Lake County Sheriff said he received a tip and a photo of a plane going down west of Polson Monday morning.
Sheriff Don Bell said the photo was taken just before 7:30 a.m. but the folks who took the picture did not call the authorities until 10.
"That is when we started the search for the possible plane crash," Bell said.
Two Bear Air, Lake and Sanders County Sheriff's Offices, Polson Rural Fire District, and Montana DNRC all assisted in the search for the downed aircraft. After hours of searching the Irvine Flats area west of Polson, both in the air and on the ground, search and rescue crews came up empty handed.
Sheriff Bell said he passed along the photos that prompted the search to the FAA so they can continue the investigation.
The photos have not been made available to the public at this time.