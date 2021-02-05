MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization is entering its final phase of getting feedback before it begins making major improvements to Highway 200. The East Missoula-Highway 200 Corridor Plan comes in response to multiple pedestrian deaths over the last ten years and other safety concerns.
The project will run from Van Buren Street, through East Missoula, to Tamarack Road near Bonner. According to Aaron Wilson, infrastructure and mobility planning manager for the city of Missoula, the big highlights of the plan are to add more sidewalks and crosswalks along the road, connect bike trails from East Missoula to Bonner and add more street lights.
The plan should be adopted in March, Wilson said.
"This is the last kind of public round, public involvement we will do before we adopt the plan," Wilson said. "So, over the next three to four weeks, [we hope] people take a look and give us any last feedback on the plan."
After the plan is adopted, the committee will work on getting funding.
The last day to give feedback is Feb. 23. For complete information on the East Missoula-Highway 200 Corridor Plan and to give feedback, click here.