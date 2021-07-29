Planners seek input for Higgins Avenue revamp

MISSOULA, Mont. - Biking around Montana towns is a popular past time as well as mode of transportation. Now, Missoula is looking to revamp a popular road heading into downtown after too many crashes involving bikes.
Planners are focusing on Higgins Avenue between Broadway and Brooks.
They want to make it the 'Postcard Street,' or heart of Missoula.
Right now, the main goal is to make it safer and relieve traffic when it comes to left turns, but they also want to hear from you.
City planners are asking Missoulians and visitors to fill out a survey about how they use the road, what they like and what they want changed.
While the planners want to make the road safer, they also want it to be easy to use for all modes of transportation, buses, cars, bikes and for people walking.
Community involvement is invaluable, Aaron Wilson, infrastructure and mobility planning manager for the city of Missoula, shared.
"[It's] really the people who use Higgins every day," Wilson said. "[They] have that daily experience, and have good ideas, and we'll just get a better outcome if we can pull all those ideas together and be really creative when thinking about the corridor."
The city will collect feedback throughout August. Then, this fall, planners will begin designs and present them to the community with hopes of solidifying a plan late winter.
To fill out the survey, click here.