Plans to reseed burned portion of Mount Sentinel underway

A few weeks ago, a portion of Missoula's iconic "M" mountain, or Mount Sentinel, caught fire. Plans are now underway to reseed the area.
On August 20, just under 25 acres of Mount Sentinel started to burn from a human-caused fire.
Morgan Valliant, a Missoula city conservation lands manager said, "a lot of bunch grasses and grasslands got singed. It doesn't really appear to be shrubs that were killed."
Valliant said most folks who live in the Rocky Mountain West know that fires are part of nature. He said its unfortunate that the Sentinel fire was human-cased, but fire crews squashed it fast, and it didn't burn out of control.
"[The fire is] kind of a small level disturbance that we're going to be able to use to our advantage when it comes to habitat restoration," Valliant said.
Fires bring nutrients to the soil, and just three weeks after it caught fire, mother nature is doing her magic. Some green leaf plants are starting to pop up. Valliant pointed out some plants that weren't completely burned and had some life in them at the roots.
While plants are starting to grow again, Valliant said the city and the University of Montana will reseed the scorched area in the fall and next spring.
The last time Sentinel caught fire, Valliant said the following spring the burned area became bright, lush green grass.
Which means the burn scars will be healing soon.