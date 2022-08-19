MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews will start to renovate the 12 tennis courts at Playfair Park to increase accessibility and quality of play.

Three of the courts are currently not playable because of cracks and damages. On top of it, desire for more courts across Missoula is up.

The most recent parks and recreation survey showed want for sports courts is up 20% from 2011 to 2018, and 60% of responses support better maintenance of existing courts.

The project will provide renovated courts, new posts, nets and fencing, allowing better access to each court without distracting other ongoing games.

“It is a substantial benefit to the Missoula community to ensure we are meeting the needs for tennis courts and for sport courts games," Garrick Swanson, a project manager with Missoula Parks and Recreation, said.

"In there, one of the biggest goals for me is upon completion, to see the users out there.”

The project will cost $1.3 million through the capital improvement project fund.

The courts will reopen March 15 in time for the high school tennis season as it is the home courts for Sentinel. The courts will close again after the season for final touches and are scheduled to reopen in July.

The rest of the park will remain open while the courts are closed.