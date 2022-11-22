MISSOULA, Mont. - With a big turkey being the heart of the thanksgiving table, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is rallying up the troops to make sure everyone has a fully loaded table for dinner, one turkey leg at a time.
So far this year they’ve had over 2,000 turkeys roll in from donations, which is more than any other previous year from community members and local organizations combined.
Even with almost all of it gone, more continues to pile in by the day. Which they're calling a blessing considering the growing need we're seeing right now from families in Missoula.
Data and development manager Rebecca Paquette shared, “in comparing to last year we're actually serving more people, but we were actually able to get more people to donate turkeys this year which has been so great because we still have turkeys even after our turkey distribution this past Sunday to give out in our emergency food pantry all this week."
Overall the food back is stocked up options including canned corn, greens beans, and other food items to add on to the menu. Some inventory is limited to what you can take home, but rest assured no shelf expects to be empty heading into thanksgiving.
As of right now there are plenty of turkeys to go around and you can still stop by and stock up at the food bank until Wednesday at 1 pm on goods you and family want to feast on come Thursday.
