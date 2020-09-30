MISSOULA -- One popular pub in Downtown Missoula will be re-opening after it closed last October.
The Old Post will be re-opening with a new owner and a new look.
The new owner, Kimberly Durham said The Old Post was her favorite spot to go when she was a student at the University of Montana.
After it closed, Durham said the building owner wanted someone else to fill the space.
"I think he was looking for someone that really had some love for The Old Post and that was definitely me," Durham said.
Durham was involved in the local music scene in the early 2,000's.
She said she's excited to share her passion with the community.
"It's gonna have Jazz and Blues and music is going to be the central focus of it," Durham said.
Despite the excitement, building owner, Tim France, said getting the building to meet the requirements of the local health department has been difficult.
"Had we not owned the property out right, it could have been a deal-killer, because it's just, it's just really soaking up a lot of cash," France said.
Durham added that despite the setbacks, she can't wait to open it up to the community.
"Well I'm really hoping that they feel the ghost of The Old Post that they remember, but that they are going to definitely come into a new version of it," Durham said.
She said they're just waiting for approval from the City and once they get it, they'll be open in a heartbeat.