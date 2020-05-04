MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are investigating after reports of a shooting outside the Missoula Fresh Market on Reserve Street Monday night.
According to Lt. JC Denton with MPD, about 8 p.m. they received a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Missoula Fresh Market. Lt. Denton says a man in his 30s was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not currently known.
Lt. Denton says no arrests have been made and there is not threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.