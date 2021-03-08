MISSOULA, Mont. - Police arrested a man who allegedly entered a casino holding a knife and demanding money in Missoula Sunday night.
The report happened at a casino on the 2200 block of Brookes Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, a worker sprayed pepper spray and the man left the casino on foot.
MPD said no money nor merchandise was taken and there were no reported injuries.
At around 11:13 p.m., MPD located a man at the warming shelter on the 1900 block of North Avenue who resembled the description of the robbery suspect.
MPD said they identified the suspect as Noah Gochis, 21, arrested him and confiscated a fixed-blade knife.