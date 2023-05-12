UPDATE: Friday, May 12 at 8:34 a.m.
Police are asking residents of Missoula to check their security camera footage to help identify a suspect vehicle in regard to multiple vehicles damaged.
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) said in a Facebook post they are asking residents of the following areas to check their security camera footage for a blue Dodge Dakota 4-door during the corresponding times the morning of Wednesday, May 10:
- Turner St, Worden Ave and N 5th St from 4:00am to 5:00am
- Benton Ave to Eddy Ave 5:00am to 5:30am
- Hillview and Grandview Way area from 5:30am to 6:30am
- Whitaker and Clearview area from 5:30am to 6:00am
Anyone with video or other information is asked to contact MPD's 24-hour desk to get instructions on how to send the recorded evidence to MPD's technicians.
Reference case number 2023-18442, and call (406) 552-6300. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.
