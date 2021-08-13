Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DENISE ANN MCGADY HAS BEEN CANCELED. DENISE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. MISSOULA PD THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powder River, Ravalli, and Sanders counties, in effect until further notice for extremely high particulate concentrations. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT on August 14th. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Thompson Falls are Very Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Lincoln are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus and Hamilton are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Butte, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Missoula, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov