MISSOULA, Mont. - One person is dead and the shooter is at large after an incident on East Broadway in Missoula on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh, about 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the Creekside Apartments at 1405 E. Broadway for a report of gunshots. Officers found a 33-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Police say witnesses have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Christopher Newrider, who reportedly left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Newrider is described as a white man, about 6 ft. tall and 200 lbs. He has brown hair, green eyes, and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black "watch-cap," a black hoodie, and black shoes.
MPD is advising residents on the North Side of the river to secure vehicles and lock doors as the suspect may be in search of shelter from the cold weather.
If you see Newrider, you are asked to contact 911 immediately. Do not approach him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.