MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are investigating a body that was found submerged in the Clark Fork River in Missoula Saturday.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, when responding officers arrived to the location near the 1100 block of West Broadway at 10:50 a.m., they were directed to the body that was submerged 5-feet away from the North Shoreline in shallow water.
MPD said they took the body of a 52-year-old woman out of the water and tried life-saving procedures but were unsuccessful.
Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said in the release, “Many people are affected by an incident such as this, and our condolences go out to family and friends of the deceased. We also acknowledge the effort made by the Officers involved, and the other First Responders who attempted to bring this person back to life.”
MPD is investigating the cause of the death. The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner will identify the body.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPD Detective Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.