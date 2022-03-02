The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement responded to a fatal accident last night. The accident involved a bus and pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased pedestrian was intoxicated.
If there is anyone who witnessed this accident and has not spoken to law enforcement, please contact Det. Bare at 406-552-6281. This investigation is ongoing.
