MISSOULA, Mont. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of opioid overdoses in the Missoula area.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, police confiscated pills marked similarly to oxycodone/hydrochloride medication; however, the Montana State Crime Lab has confirmed the pills contain fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid that may easily result in an overdose, and acetaminophen.
MPD said an 18-year-old's death was linked to a drug overdose in Missoula, and other nearby areas reported overdoses, some resulting in death.
MPD said there may be some other illegal pills containing fentanyl in circulation that police have not yet confiscated and confirmed.
MPD urges the community to only take pills prescribed for them, and they urge parents to talk with their children about the risks of taking unknown substances.
The investigation is ongoing, and MPD said they cannot share additional information because other law enforcement agencies are also investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.